2 overnight shootings in Vancouver both targeted but unrelated, says VPD

Two separate shootings in Vancouver late Saturday night and early Sunday morning have left two men in hospital with serious injuries.

A 44-year-old man was shot multiple times outside the New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant, near Kingsway and Gladstone St. in the first shooting, which happened around midnight.

Police blocked off access to the restaurant and portions of the road as they investigated. Footage from the scene shows a bloody pile of clothing laying in the street while officers took stock of what happened.

The second shooting happened in the Downtown Eastside at around 4:30 a.m. PT Sunday.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from Surrey, was found by police near East Hastings St. and Heatley Ave.

An officer takes inventory of the scene of the first shooting. (CBC)

The Vancouver Police Department said the two shootings appear unrelated but both are believed to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The two Vancouver shootings happened hours after a fatal shooting in Surrey, where a man was killed outside a gas station about 6 p.m. Saturday. That shooting is also believed to be targeted, according to Surrey RCMP.