Two new measles cases confirmed on Vancouver Island

Island Health has confirmed two new cases of measles on southern Vancouver Island.

The health authority says the latest cases are under investigation, but do not appear to be related to two previous cases confirmed on the island last week.

Individuals may have been exposed to the new cases of measles at the following locations:

April 2 between 1:30 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. PT at LifeLabs and West Coast Medical Imaging, located at 1641 Hillside Avenue.

April 3 between 2:50 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. PT at LifeLabs, located at 4480 West Saanich Road.

Anyone who visited these locations at the specified times and has not been immunized can call the Saanich Health Unit at 250-519-5100 or the Victoria Health Unit at 250-388-2200.

Both health units will be open on Sunday, April 7 between 8:30 a.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. PT and the MMR vaccine is available at both locations.

Free vaccine is available from your local health unit, family doctor, and pharmacists. Health units are offering additional booked school age immunization appointments. These clinics are during regular clinic hours, after hours and Saturdays. <a href="https://t.co/nwk7DPQ0BI">https://t.co/nwk7DPQ0BI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/measles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#measles</a> <a href="https://t.co/e0Zglqzidk">pic.twitter.com/e0Zglqzidk</a> —@VanIslandHealth

Symptoms and prevention

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

Those who have never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of the disease, and Island Health encourages them to get fully immunized. Measles immunization is free for everyone.

More information is available by calling 811, or at healthlinkbc.ca or immunizebc.ca/measles.