Two more men arrested in killing of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi.

Gurvinder Deo, 24, and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were arrested by investigators from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Friday.

They face charges for accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfering with human remains.

Dhesi, 19, was found dead in a burned-out SUV in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017. Investigators said she had injuries consistent with homicide.

Dhesi, a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, wasn't known to police and her death isn't believed to be gang-related, according to IHIT.

Five people have been charged in her death so far.

Her former boyfriend, Harjot Singh Deo, was charged earlier this year with second-degree murder.

He also now faces an additional charge of indecent interference with a dead body.

Homicide investigators say Dhesi's death was targeted but not gang-related. (IHIT)

Deo's mother Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, was charged as an accessory after the fact of murder, which would mean she knew about her son's alleged crime and helped enable an escape.

His sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, 23, faces the same charges as accessory after the fact.

IHIT is continuing to investigate. "We know that there are still people out there with important information," said Cpl. David Lee of IHIT.

"We urge those people to come forward."