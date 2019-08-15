RCMP are looking for two men they say are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, and police are turning to the public to help them find the pair they believe are somewhere in Surrey, B.C.

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra, both 25, are wanted on multiple charges including unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Both men are believed to be in the Surrey area and are possibly driving a black 2007 BMW X5, bearing B.C. licence plate JL8 17D.

Basra is described as a South Asian male, six feet tall, 119 pounds, with a thin build and short black hair.

Samra is also South Asian, of the same height, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP's General Investigation Unit and the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team are investigating incidents involving the two suspects, which are believed to be isolated and targeted events.

The public is asked not to approach either of the suspects but to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.