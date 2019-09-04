2 men injured in Surrey shooting police say was targeted

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Fraser Heights that seriously injured two men.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 15900-block of 111 Avenue at about 4:50 p.m. PT Tuesday. The area has been blocked off as investigators gather evidence and information.

Two men were injured in the attack and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Police say the incident appears to have been a targeted attack and there's no indication of a continued risk to the general public.

RCMP are investigating a shooting in Surrey Tuesday afternoon that put two men in hospital. (Bhupinder Hundal/CBC)

The shooting took place in a neighbourhood with daycares and schools nearby.

"When criminals commit these crimes using firearms in our community, they do put the public at risk," said an RCMP spokesperson at the scene.

"Whenever we see these types of incidents, there is a concern for safety."

Surrey RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.