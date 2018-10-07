New
Stabbing in Surrey sends 2 men to hospital
Two men were taken to hospital Sunday morning following a stabbing incident in Surrey.
Surrey RCMP said they received a report of a stabbing shortly after 1:30 a.m. PT on Sunday.
Officers arrived in the 10400 block of Whalley Boulevard to find two men suffering from stab wounds.
The men were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police say they won't have more to say on the stabbings until Tuesday, unless there is a significant development in the case.