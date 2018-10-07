Stabbing in Surrey sends 2 men to hospital

Two men were taken to hospital Sunday morning following a stabbing incident in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP said they received a report of a stabbing shortly after 1:30 a.m. PT on Sunday.

Officers arrived in the 10400 block of Whalley Boulevard to find two men suffering from stab wounds.

The men were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say they won't have more to say on the stabbings until Tuesday, unless there is a significant development in the case.

