2 bodies found near Ashcroft, B.C., confirmed to be missing Surrey men, police say

Two bodies that were found Saturday in the B.C. Interior are confirmed to be those of two missing Surrey men, Ryan Provencher, 38, and Richard Scurr, 37.

Lytton RCMP officers were called to a rural area near Ashcroft, B.C., about 100 kilometres west of Kamloops, for a report that two bodies had been discovered at the site, north of Spences Bridge.

RCMP confirmed Tuesday that the bodies are those of Provencher and Scurr.

Police believe the cause of their deaths is criminal in nature and RCMP's major crime unit in the southeast district is now investigating.

The men were last seen getting into a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee in Surrey on July 17. They were both reported missing on July 20.

The Jeep was found July 21 parked in a wooded area near Logan Lake, B.C., about 300 kilometres northeast of Surrey and 100 kilometres east of Spences Bridge.

Officers had searched a rural property near Spences Bridge at the site of a business linked to Provencher.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the deaths.