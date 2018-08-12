Two killed in multi-vehicle collision in Surrey
RCMP said the crash happened at the intersection of 176 Street and 96 Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.
The victims are two women aged 54 and 27, according to police.
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle collision in Surrey Saturday afternoon.
RCMP said the crash happened at the intersection of 176 Street and 96 Avenue just before 5:00 p.m.
In a statement, police said two women aged 54 and 27, were killed in the crash.
The road has since been reopened, although police continue to investigate the crash.