RCMP say 1 dead, 1 injured in gang-related shooting in B.C.

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says it was called to look into a Saturday shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

"It is not yet known where the initial shooting happened, but the vehicle with both victims inside pulled over westbound on Highway 1 in Burnaby," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in an emailed statement.

"It's believed the shooting is tied to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict."

Kalanj said one of the men in the car called police to the Kensington highway exit at around 2:30 p.m. The driver was wounded by a gunshot but is expected to survive.

Police are working to determine where the shooting took place and how far the two victims travelled in their vehicle before the driver decided to pull over.

A vehicle that's believed to be linked to the shooting was found on fire on Eastlawn Drive in Burnaby.

The Highway 1 westbound Kensington exit is expected to remain closed for a few hours as police continue to gather evidence and investigate what happened.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877 551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone who was driving west on Highway 1 in Burnaby between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, recording dashcam video, is also asked to share the footage with IHIT.