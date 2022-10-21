Man charged with 2nd-degree murder as Saanich police investigate double homicide

A man has been charged after two people were found dead in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday .

Christopher Cathcart, 36, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, the Saanich Police Department said Thursday.

Police said Cathcart, who has no fixed address, appeared in court the same day.

Saanich police initially said the two homicides appeared to be related. On Thursday, police said that while they believe there is a relationship between Cathcart and one of the victims, the circumstances of the other homicide are still under investigation.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, police said.

Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich told CBC in an interview that the bodies were found at two different crime scenes: one in the 3400 block of Bethune Avenue and another in a grassy area between Blanchard Street and Saanich Road.

"Investigators are satisfied that the two homicides had no connection to any of the residents of this neighbourhood and that the occupants of the residence connected to the investigation were not involved," Kowalewich said.

He also said police still aren't sharing or confirming the identities of the two victims.

In a statement, Saanich Chief Const. Dean Duthie said the homicides were "a deeply disturbing event" for residents, particularly those directly involved in the investigation.

Cathcart is due to appear back in court on Friday.