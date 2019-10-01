2 people attacked in tent without provocation by men with baseball bats
One of the victims knocked unconscious, woman ran to nearby business for help
Two people living in a tent in Nanaimo, B.C., were left with serious injuries after being attacked by a couple of men with baseball bats over the weekend.
According to Nanaimo RCMP, the 39-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were attacked in the woman's tent at about 1 p.m. on Saturday near Divers Lake, off Labieux Road.
Police described the attack as unprovoked with no clear motive.
"At this point, it would only be speculation to say that it's attributed to the fact that they were staying in a tent," said spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien.
"It's troubling, certainly, anytime someone is assaulted with a weapon."
Police say the woman ran into a local business and told an employee that two men had showed up at her nearby tent and began attacking her and the other victim.
The attack lasted several minutes, O'Brien said, and the man was knocked unconscious. Both victims were taken to hospital with injuries from blunt force trauma.
"We're looking for any witnesses in the area," he said.
"We have nothing at this point other than some social media information and the statement from the two victims."
Both suspects are described as heavyset, Caucasian males between 25 and 35 years old. One has dark hair with a goatee and the other has a dark beard and was wearing a black bandana over the lower half of his face.
They drove off in an orange newer-looking car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.