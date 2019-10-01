2 people attacked in tent without provocation by men with baseball bats

Two people living in a tent in Nanaimo, B.C., were left with serious injuries after being attacked by a couple of men with baseball bats over the weekend.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the 39-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were attacked in the woman's tent at about 1 p.m. on Saturday near Divers Lake, off Labieux Road.

Police described the attack as unprovoked with no clear motive.

"At this point, it would only be speculation to say that it's attributed to the fact that they were staying in a tent," said spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien.

"It's troubling, certainly, anytime someone is assaulted with a weapon."

Police say the woman ran into a local business and told an employee that two men had showed up at her nearby tent and began attacking her and the other victim.

The attack lasted several minutes, O'Brien said, and the man was knocked unconscious. Both victims were taken to hospital with injuries from blunt force trauma.

"We're looking for any witnesses in the area," he said.

"We have nothing at this point other than some social media information and the statement from the two victims."

Both suspects are described as heavyset, Caucasian males between 25 and 35 years old. One has dark hair with a goatee and the other has a dark beard and was wearing a black bandana over the lower half of his face.

They drove off in an orange newer-looking car.