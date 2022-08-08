2 dead in Abbotsford after police chase alleged stolen vehicle

Abbotsford police say two people are dead following a police chase Sunday afternoon involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

Police say a white 1991 Acura Integra was first spotted near Livingstone Avenue and Maclure Road shortly after 3:02 p.m. PT but officers lost sight of it. They say the same car was seen again in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Emerson Street at around 4:10 p.m. PT.

"Contact was made between police vehicles and the stolen vehicle and based on information that the vehicle was involved in a recent violent crime in another jurisdiction, a decision to enter a police pursuit was authorized," said Sgt. Paul Walker of the Abbotsford Police Department in a statement.

"During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle lost control, crashing in the 31900 block of Maclure Road," he said.

According to police, the female passenger of the vehicle died at the scene, while the male driver was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries.

No civilians or civilian vehicles were involved in the collision.

B.C's Independent Investigations Office (IIO) — which looks into interactions involving police that cause serious harm or death — has asserted jurisdiction.

The Abbotsford Police Department said its major crime unit was investigating the scene of the collision Sunday afternoon, with help from collision analysis and reconstruction experts.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dashcam video or information, to contact them at 604-859-5225.