2 in custody in Surrey shooting after man hospitalized with 'life-threatening' wounds

Surrey RCMP canvassed potential witnesses near Newton bus loop on Friday evening, after a shooting at 5:40 p.m. sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects are in custody after in the incident on the 13700 block of 70th Avenue, police said in a statement later that night.

"Initial indications are that this is a targeted incident and involves parties known to each other," said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney.

"This is not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict."

She said the victim suffered "serious, life-threatening injuries" from the attack, and that police are seeking anyone with information about what occurred, and in particular are seeking dashcam or other video footage from the area around the time of the shooting.

"Officers will be conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information," McKinney stated.

