2 charged in theft of government cheques worth $33K, say Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say two people have been charged in connection with the theft of more than $30,000 in government-issued cheques.

Tyler Missen, 30, and Christine Grasby, 35, face charges related to forgery, possession of stolen mail and documents, and possession of fraudulent documents, RCMP said Thursday.

The detachment's COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team recovered cheques totalling $33,000 during a routine patrol in April.

Those included Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB, cheques, GST rebates and income tax refunds along with cheques from other organizations.

Officers made the discovery after spotting three vehicles displaying fake licence plates and temporary operating permits on April 25.

Officers tried to stop one of the vehicles as it pulled into the driveway of a Cloverdale residence, but after the driver parked behind the house, he fled on foot.

Police said a woman in the passenger seat was arrested without incident. The driver, a man in his 30s, was later arrested and taken into custody.

Officers seized a "large quantity" of property stolen from across the Lower Mainland — including the cheques — and several pieces of fake identification.

"This was a particularly concerning incident for people in the community who had their government cheques stolen," acting community services officer Insp. Wendy Mehat said in a release.

"We are pleased with the outcome and the charges laid in this investigation."

Missen remains in custody while Grasby has been released on conditions.