2 bodies discovered following fire near Penticton, B.C. shooting range

Mounties say they're investigating after two bodies were discovered following a fire near a shooting range just outside Penticton, B.C.

According to RCMP, the Summerland Fire Department was called to a fire on Friday next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range, near Kickinee Provincial Park.

When they arrived at the scene of the fire, they discovered the two bodies. Mounties say they're considering the deaths suspicious, and the RCMP Serious Crime Unit is on the case.

"Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals," said Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement.

"No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Manseau said forensic units are currently on the scene.

After they discovered the fire near the shooting range, another vehicle was discovered on fire in Oliver, B.C., south of Penticton, mounties say. They say officers are co-ordinating to figure out if the Penticton and Oliver fires are related.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the RCMP at 1-877-987-8477.