2 youth struck by suspected drunk driver in separate collisions in Langley

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by an alleged drunk driver in Langley, B.C., Friday afternoon, police say

Langley RCMP received reports that the boy had been struck by a car at about 3:30 p.m. on 232nd St. A dark blue Nissan Rogue fled the scene but was located shortly afterwards.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the same driver also hit an 18-year-old earlier in the day. The teen was struck near Langley Senior Secondary School, about a five-minute drive from the second accident.

The teen required medical care but did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Langley RCMP.

Police say the suspect, a 29-year-woman from the area, is believed to have been impaired by alcohol and has been taken into custody.

Her passenger was also arrested for allegedly attempting to hide the vehicle after the collisions.

Portions of 232 St. are closed to the public as police investigate and are expected to remain closed until at least midnight.

Anyone who witnessed either collision and has not spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Police are also looking for information about the driving pattern of the Rogue before the collisions.