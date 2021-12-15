Two B.C. schools close temporarily due to staff absences

A public high school in northern B.C. and an independent school in Surrey are closed because of a high number of teacher and staff absences.

The temporary school closures are the first in the province since the start of the Omicron wave.

B.C.'s Ministry of Education says there are currently "functional closures" at Hazelton Secondary School and the Bibleway Christian Academy in Surrey due to staff shortages.

A spokesperson said the ministry couldn't provide information on whether the absences were related to COVID-19 because it "does not have the authority to collect information about specific medical conditions or illnesses."

Over the winter break, provincial health officials directed school districts to have plans in place in case a large number of staff were sick at the same time.

In northern B.C., the Coast Mountains School District 82 notified parents of the closure at Hazelton Secondary School Tuesday morning, after some students had already arrived for classes.

The school will be closed until at least Thursday, according to a letter signed by Superintendent of Schools Janet Meyer, "due to a shortage of staff and an inability to cover staff shortages to provide the required level [of care] to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."

The superintendent wasn't available for comment, and did not clarify whether teacher absences were due to COVID-19.

The high school, about 400 kilometres west of Prince George, serves a number of small communities. It has just over 380 students and about 30 teachers and staff.

Meyer said the school district has the power to close a school temporarily to ensure safety.

Health authorities can also recommend school closures based on absentee rates in a school or community.

A spokesperson for Northern Health said health officials didn't play a role in the closure at Hazelton Secondary.

Speaking to CBC's Daybreak North before the Hazelton Secondary closure was announced, Joslyn Bagg, the president of the Terrace District Teachers Union said the prospect of COVID-19-related teacher absences was magnified by a serious teacher shortage in the area.

"We all, as teachers, are always willing to move mountains ... and be as ready as we can be."

School officials at Bibleway Christian Academy were not available to comment.