Two arrested, gun seized in Surrey after suspects flee from police, get stuck

Surrey RCMP say they arrested two men who fled from police and crashed into a gate earlier this week.

Police say officers saw two suspicious vehicles at a complex near 138 Street and 100 Avenue around 1:00 a.m. PT on May 6.

When officers approached, both drivers took off in their vehicles.

The driver of a Honda Accord tried to get through the gate of the complex and got stuck, while a Chevy Colorado pickup collided with a police car and then sped away. Police later found it abandoned.

Surrey resident charged

Two men in the Honda were arrested at the scene but a third person hasn't been found yet.

Police seized a semi-automatic pistol, a hunting knife and latex gloves from the Honda.

Mounties say 30-year-old Ryan Molner of Surrey is facing 10 charges, including dangerous driving and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A second man is being held on unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.