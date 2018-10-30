Skip to Main Content
Two arrested, gun seized in Surrey after suspects flee from police, get stuck
British Columbia

Two arrested, gun seized in Surrey after suspects flee from police, get stuck

The driver of a Honda Accord tried to get the vehicle through the gate of a complex and got stuck, and a Chevy Colorado pickup collided with a police car before speeding away.

Police seized a semi-automatic pistol, a hunting knife and latex gloves from one of the vehicles

CBC News ·
Mounties say they are still looking for a third person who fled in a pickup truck. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Surrey RCMP say they arrested two men who fled from police and crashed into a gate earlier this week.

Police say officers saw two suspicious vehicles at a complex near 138 Street and 100 Avenue around 1:00 a.m. PT on May 6.

When officers approached, both drivers took off in their vehicles.

The driver of a Honda Accord tried to get through the gate of the complex and got stuck, while a Chevy Colorado pickup collided with a police car and then sped away. Police later found it abandoned.

Surrey resident charged

Two men in the Honda were arrested at the scene but a third person hasn't been found yet.

Police seized a semi-automatic pistol, a hunting knife and latex gloves from the Honda.

Mounties say 30-year-old Ryan Molner of Surrey is facing 10 charges, including dangerous driving and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A second man is being held on unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.

