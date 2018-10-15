Twin Bridges replacement nearing completion 4 years after rock slide
Original Seymour River crossing was removed from popular hiking area in 2014
Four years after a rock slide forced the removal of the Twin Bridges crossing on the Seymour River, construction of a replacement suspension bridge is well underway with work expected to be completed early next month.
The new 75-metre long pedestrian crossing will have a hard deck and is perched much higher in the canyon than the old structure. It will reconnect popular hiking trails in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.
The new bridge's footing and steel framed columns are now in place on both sides of the river. The next step for construction crews is to install the wooden deck sections.
The original Twin Bridges was removed in 2014 and the area deemed off limits after a rock slide approximately 500 metres downstream blocked the river, causing water to back up and almost submerged the entire structure.
Crews have also been blasting at the site of the rock slide in an attempt to reestablish the river flow for salmon and other aquatic wildlife, however work remains unfinished.
The area is popular with hikers, cyclists and dog walkers.