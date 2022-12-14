Help write a CBC Vancouver Christmas story, one line at a time

The holiday season is upon us, which often means gathering with loved ones to celebrate the year gone by, and in some cases, sharing songs and stories that mean something special.

The team at On The Coast, CBC's afternoon radio show in Vancouver, is asking listeners to contribute a line or two each day to help create a coastal Christmas story similar to one you may have heard once or twice.

This story will be updated weekdays as new submissions are chosen.

In order to contribute yours, email onthecoast@cbc.ca.

A final version will be in place for Christmas.

Here is the story so far:

'Twas the night before Christmas, and here on the coast,

A big snowfall was forecast, 20 feet at most.

The roads should be passable, salted and bare.

But bus drivers on bridges began to despair!

When what should I see on the roadway below?

Ryan Reynolds and crew shooting a new show.

I could see he was hatless, snow was falling, and how!

So out of my car window, I threw my toque down.

The camera is rolling; the AD yells, "Slate!"

The director yells, "Action!" but Ryan yells, "Wait!"

Last updated: Dec. 14, 2022.

Story written in collaboration by CBC On The Coast listeners Lorne Davidson, The Matinee (Vancouver band), Diana Damstrom-Albach, Jari Brenner, Bernie Moore, Lyndia Scott and Rob Hood.