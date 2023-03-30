Turpel-Lafond returns honorary degree granted by Simon Fraser University in B.C.

Officials at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., have accepted the return of an honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge and law professor whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.

A statement from SFU president Joy Johnson says Turpel-Lafond opted to return the 2016 award after the university told her it was under review.

Johnson says the school had received requests to review the degree in relation to "the importance of Indigenous identity and alleged false claims of Indigenous ancestry," and its senate committee on university honours had decided to proceed.

'Falsely parading as an abused Indigenous woman'

She says the university gave Turpel-Lafond an opportunity to either relinquish the degree or "make representations on the issues at hand," and she chose to return it.

A letter from the group Indigenous Women's Collective signed by retired Cree Senator Lillian Dyck, among others, says the university's decision allowed Turpel-Lafond to evade sanctions for what it describes as "falsely parading as an abused Indigenous woman who overcame enormous odds."

Turpel-Lafond has already returned honorary degrees from Brock University and two Vancouver Island schools after they initiated reviews in response to concerns raised about her claims of Indigenous ancestry, while McGill University, Carleton University and the University of Regina have each rescinded awards granted to her.