Skip to Main Content
Turmeric spice and a sporty life inspire B.C. designers
British Columbia·Video

Turmeric spice and a sporty life inspire B.C. designers

Kevin Khungay played high school basketball. His friend's older brother Sunny Basran was his coach. Years later, their unique designs are worn by some of the sports biggest stars.

Growing up together in Kamloops, the designers loved basketball and clothes

Theresa Lalonde · CBC News ·
Kevin Khungay (L) played high school basketball, and his friend's older brother Sunny Basran (R) was his coach. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Kevin Khungay played high school basketball, and his friend's older brother Sunny Basran was his coach. But today, they are business partners whose unique designs are worn by some of the sport's biggest stars.

NBA players including Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul and Tobias Harris have been spotted wearing pieces by the local duo.

The urban clothing line is inspired by their roots growing up in the Indo-Canadian community in Kamloops, B.C.

Watch them explain to Our Vancouver guest host Jason D'Souza how their mother's cooking gave them a colour scheme:

Kevin Khungay and Sunny Basran share of love of basketball and clothes 6:25

With files from Our Vancouver

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories