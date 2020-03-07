Turmeric spice and a sporty life inspire B.C. designers

Kevin Khungay played high school basketball, and his friend's older brother Sunny Basran was his coach. But today, they are business partners whose unique designs are worn by some of the sport's biggest stars.

NBA players including Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul and Tobias Harris have been spotted wearing pieces by the local duo.

The urban clothing line is inspired by their roots growing up in the Indo-Canadian community in Kamloops, B.C.

Watch them explain to Our Vancouver guest host Jason D'Souza how their mother's cooking gave them a colour scheme: