Urban search and rescue team from Burnaby, B.C., searching quake zone in Turkey

A team of urban search and rescue specialists from British Columbia has deployed to Turkey's earthquake zone after independently offering to help with what one Turkish official described as a race against time to find survivors in frigid cold.

Taylan Tokmak, Turkey's consul general in Vancouver, said members of the Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue Team have arrived in the Adiyaman area, and he expected they would start work in the early hours of Thursday local time.

"Turkish Canadians living in B.C., they're telling me that they feel really proud that so far, the only search and rescue team from Canada is from Burnaby,'' Tokmak said.

Tokmak said he's been in regular communication with the team made up mostly of firefighters from Burnaby, and last he heard they were in a co-ordination meeting with other searchers, many of whom are from different countries.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake, which razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria on Monday, has killed thousands and wounded many others.

The Burnaby team volunteered to help within hours. The consulate sprang into action, helping to arrange travel and accreditation for each member through Turkey's disaster management authority.

"It's just important for us to go help out where we can. We're firefighters. It's just in our nature to go over there and help out with any means possible," said team director Scott Murchison.

"It's a difficult job to do, but we think it's a very important one, especially in areas where people maybe don't have all the help that we do at home."

The team was on its way by Tuesday evening, bringing rescue equipment, tents and other supplies that allow the members to be self-sufficient.

Members of the urban search-and-rescue team based in Burnaby, B.C., check in for their flight to Turkey on Tuesday. The team volunteered to help within 24 hours of the earthquake, its director said. (Burnaby Fire L323/Twitter)

The current plan is for the team to stay in Turkey for about a week, Murchison said, but they're prepared to stay as long as 10 days.

The Canadian government announced Wednesday it had deployed a disaster assessment team to Turkey, consisting of military and Global Affairs officials.

Tokmak said he believed the federal assessment team was going to help with the reconstruction phase, and Turkey appreciates any help it can get.

The consul general said search and rescuers are frantic to find people who may be alive and buried under rubble in cold winter weather.

Turkey has experienced major earthquakes in the past, and even after seven days, he said it's possible to reach survivors, but the chance grows slimmer each day.

WATCH | The enormous scale of earthquakes' destruction in Turkey

The enormous scale of earthquakes’ destruction in Turkey Duration 2:41 CBC’s Briar Stewart shows the full scale of the devastation in the Turkish cities of Pazarcık and Gaziantep, located at the epicentre of the second deadly earthquake that struck Turkey.

From the images he's seen, the affected areas look like a war zone, Tokmak said.

"It looks like an atomic bomb has exploded there. So, the destruction of a yearlong war elsewhere happening overnight, in my country.''

The quake rocked parts of Turkey with high population densities, including significant numbers of refugees from Syria, Tokmak adds.

He said the Turkish government has given the Vancouver consulate the authority to use Turkish Airlines flights free of charge in order to send donations.

The Turkish community in Metro Vancouver and beyond has been organizing donations at a Vancouver warehouse, sending more than two tonnes of supplies on Tuesday, with a similar load set to depart for Istanbul on Thursday, Tokmak said.

"This will be ongoing as long as we need,'' he said of the shipments.

Tokmak said he was in touch on Wednesday with International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, who told him the Canadian government is looking to connect with Turkish organizations across the country to discuss potential co-ordination.