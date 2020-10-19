Alleged 'tunneling' thieves arrested, police warn Metro Vancouver business owners to beware

Coquitlam RCMP says the arrests of two suspects in connection with a spate of "tunneling" break-ins across the Lower Mainland has prompted police to share some safety tips for business owners.

Coquitlam's Prolific Target Team, Surrey's Property Crime Target Team and Burnaby's Strike Force began investigating on Sept. 3, after several break and enters at local businesses were reported across the Lower Mainland, according to a Coquitlam RCMP statement Monday.

Police believe the two suspects are responsible for a large number of those break-ins that involved tunnelling through adjacent businesses.

"Police recognize that criminals work across the Lower Mainland regardless of city borders and we are willing to do the same in order to keep people and property safe," said Coquitlam RCMP Sgt. Keith Schendel.

Coquitlam RCMP image shows a large commercial safe stolen during a break and enter at a business. (Coquitlam RCMP)

A 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman are now facing several combined charges including 10 counts of break and enter, and one count of possession of break-in instruments, RCMP said.

Evidence including stolen commercial safes and tools used to carry out the thefts were gathered during the Sept. 3 search warrants, the statement said.

Guarding against would-be thieves

Property crime can take an emotional, as well as a financial toll on its victims, police warned.

RCMP shared a few tips to guard against break-ins:

Illuminate the property as much as possible.

Keep shrubbery cut back so it doesn't block windows and doors.

Secure any glass that is less than one metre from a door.

Use fencing that will not conceal a criminal's activities.

Regularly check locks for drilling or damage, doors for evidence of prying, and ensure video surveillance is working.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour or who has been a victim of a crime is asked to call local police.