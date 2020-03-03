More tuna products sold throughout British Columbia have been recalled after an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found high levels of histamine.

The expanded list includes frozen and previously frozen ahi tuna steaks that were sold in various B.C. Choices Market and IGA stores, and Save On Foods in B.C. Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

The full list of products and store locations can be seen here.

High histamine levels can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and a peppery taste in mouth.

The CFIA says there haven't been any associated sicknesses with the latest list of recalled items, but people did report reactions related to Unomundo brand tuna, which was recalled on Feb. 25.

Histamine levels in fish can become toxic as a result of inadequate refrigerating or spoiling.

Food with high histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. The chemical is not destroyed by cooking.

The tuna named in the latest recall was sold between Sept. 18, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2020.

The CFIA says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.