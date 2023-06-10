Tumbler Ridge wildfire evacuation alert lifted as West Kiskatinaw River fire held

Three wildfire evacuation alerts in the Peace River region have been lifted, after firefighters held the West Kiskatinaw Wildfire.

The alerts were for the District of Tumbler Ridge, home to roughly 2,400 people in northeast B.C., as well as Peavine Creek and the West Kiskatinaw River.

The West Kiskatinaw Wildfire started June 6 and eventually led to evacuation orders in all three areas.

Residents of Tumbler Ridge and Peavine Creek were ordered to evacuate their homes on June 8. Although the evacuation orders were lifted on June 15 and people were allowed to return, authorities implemented evacuation alerts on that same day.

Residents of West Kiskatinaw River were ordered to evacuate on June 15, and then allowed to return June 18. The evacuation alert was also implemented upon their return.

While evacuation orders require that residents leave their homes and the area immediately, evacuation alerts simply ask people to pack their bags and be ready to leave in case an evacuation order is implemented.

Therese Mickelson, an information officer for the Peace River Regional District, said the alerts for Peavine Creek and West Kiskatinaw River had affected fewer than 100 properties.

"It's always a happy day when we can lift evacuation alerts in the community," she said.