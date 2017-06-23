Nurse shortage in Tumbler Ridge prompts closure of overnight emergency service

The mayor of Tumbler Ridge, B.C. says the community is in a dire situation after losing one of the town's two nurses, which prompted the closure of their overnight emergency services on June 1.

Mayor Keith Bertrand said on the CBC's Daybreak North that council was given six days notice near the end of May before losing their overnight emergency services.

"This is completely unacceptable and it's quite worrisome," Bertrand said. "We're already seeing some long-term residents leaving the community because the medical service just isn't there."

Residents who need medical attention at night will have to drive at least an hour to the nearest hospital in Chetwynd or Dawson Creek, he said, but this isn't the first time the community has suffered because of a staffing issue.

He said the Northern Health authority has been trying to find another nurse to fill the gap until a new temporary nurse starts a rotation on June 22, but haven't had much luck.

"Staffing shortages are very common, not only here in Tumbler Ridge, but in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John as well," he said.

He said until the health authority is able to find someone to permanently fill the position, the community will continue to suffer from staffing shortages.

"We're just hoping and praying that nothing goes wrong. We're getting the word out to residents to inform them of the diversion, but to also inform them to please take it easy overnight," Bertrand said.

LISTEN | Keith Bertrand talks about the shortage of nurses in Tumbler Ridge on the CBC's Daybreak North: