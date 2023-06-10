An evacuation order in place for around 2,400 residents living in northeastern B.C. has been rescinded.

The District of Tumbler Ridge said in a release Thursday that the order, issued on June 8, was no longer needed as of 10 a.m. MT.

It was put in place after the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire to the east became a threat to human life.

The fire is now 250 square kilometres in size, up from 96 square kilometres a week ago, and still deemed as out of control.

But the B.C. Wildfire Service said Tuesday that wet and overcast conditions had reduced fire activity and were helping crews.

Cooler weather is expected to continue this week in B.C.'s northeast, according to Environment Canada. Showers are forecast for Sunday and Monday.

An evacuation alert remains in place for a northeastern area of the District of Tumbler Ridge, which includes the town.

A map of areas near Tumbler Ridge B.C. still under an evacuation alert as of 10 a.m. Thursday. An evacuation order for the entire community was lifted. (District of Tumbler Ridge)

"The evacuation alert will remain in effect indefinitely and residents are reminded to be ready to evacuate the area with little notice should the need be determined," said a release from the district.

It also said that Highway 52N (Heritage Highway) from Dawson Creek has reopened as has Highway 52E from Kelly Lake to Tumbler Ridge.

The Bear Hole Lake Area Restriction Order in the vicinity of the South Peace Complex, which is managing the Peavine Creek and West Kiskatinaw wildfires is still in effect.

WATCH | Footage of the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire burning east of Tumber Ridge, B.C.:

Uncontrolled wildfire burns near B.C.'s Tumbler Ridge Duration 1:00 The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, burning about 15 to 20 kilometres away from the town of Tumbler Ridge, has forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate as of Thursday afternoon.

A week ago the entire townsite was forced to flee, along with properties to the east, to other communities such as Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd as winds blew the fire dangerously close to the community.

In 2006 a similar evacuation order was put in place due to wildfire.