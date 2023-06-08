Residents ordered to evacuate from B.C.'s Tumbler Ridge due to nearby wildfire

Everyone in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has been ordered to immediately evacuate from the community and head to Dawson Creek due to a nearby wildfire.

A notice posted Thursday said the fire, known as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, is now a threat to human life. Evacuees have been told to take Highway 29 or Highway 52 east/bound to register with the reception centre at the Ovintiv Events Centre.

Tumbler Ridge is a community of roughly 2,400 people in northeast B.C.

The fire is an estimated 96 square kilometres in size. It was discovered just east of the district on Tuesday.

More to come.