App pairs British Columbians with caregivers to assist with chores, errands, or just to hang out

If you live far from elderly parents in Vancouver, or are a senior in the Lower Mainland worried about making a trip to the grocery store in bad weather, a tuktu might be able to help you out.

Tuktu — the Inuit word for reindeer or caribou — is a mobile app and online platform that matches anyone needing home-based care with caregivers in the neighbourhood. The people providing services are known as tuktus, who can help out with chores, run errands or just hang out.

The paid service is meant to help seniors age comfortably in their own homes.

Co-founder Komal Makkad says the Vancouver-based company was born out of personal struggles she and colleagues have experienced.

It started operating in B.C.'s Lower Mainland in early 2022, and recently expanded to the Okanagan and Vancouver Island. Makkad says the team hopes to branch out to other parts of the province.

"We are living away from our family and often find it difficult to help out our loved ones," she told CBC. "Caregiving from afar is something that we saw as a huge gap in the support system."

Users can sign up for an account and choose from a list of people living in their loved ones' area to lend a hand whenever needed.

The founders of Tuktu say the platform is meant to help seniors age comfortably in their own homes. (Alexander Raths/Shutterstock)

"Someone to come by, spend some time with them, check in on their well-being, check in on their fridge," said Hannah Tepoorten, a Tuktu customer experience manager.

"Or if you're not able to make it to help them get to an appointment one day, [you can] find someone to take them there and make sure they get home safely."

Seniors or anyone looking for help can also call Tuktu toll-free at 866 938-8588.

A range of services offered

Tepoorten says the care providers are community members who offer their services for an hourly rate.

Some are former social workers and professional caregivers, while others are students, entrepreneurs and homemakers looking to use their expertise to help people out and make a bit of money on the side.

Tepoorten says many of Tuktu's customers are people who have loved ones, including parents, in the early stages of dementia and are struggling to care for them while juggling work, children and other responsibilities.

The list of different types of helpers includes:

Housekeepers.

Personal shoppers.

Pet lovers.

Gardening buddies.

Travel companions (for one-way or return trips).

Tech helpers.

Companions (to share interests and enjoy activities).

Kitchen assistants.

Virtual assistants (to look up information or book appointments).

Teeporten says the company suggests a rate range for different tasks, which are capped to keep services affordable. Hourly rates are generally between $25 and $30, she says, but can go up for more costly services like providing long-distance transportation.

People signed up as a caregiver for Tuktu goes through criminal background and social reference checks, completes an interview, and undergoes an onboarding process with the company to ensure they're sensitive to people's personal and mental health needs, and can be trusted with confidential information.

'I don't know what I'd do without it': Tuktu customer

Care providers include housekeepers, gardening buddies, travel companions for one-way or return trips, tech helpers, and even companions for leisurely activities. (Photographee.eu/Shutterstock)

Bonnie Fay Moore, 71, says she uses Tuktu to get her groceries delivered weekly.

Because she uses a walker, Moore can't shop for herself, and her son lives in Ontario.

"I don't know what I'd do without it," Moore said.

She describes her care provider as reliable, arriving with her groceries promptly at the same time every week. And she likes that he sometimes stays and visits with her after.

"He's just a wonderful, beautiful young man. Very kind."

Moore says she will continue using Tuktu as long as it's available.

Makkad says ultimately, Tuktu wants to help people feel connected.

"The idea is that the more you interact with your own community members, you combat social isolation," she said.

Makkad says the response from customers and caregivers since Tuktu launched has been overwhelming, with over 300 clients signed up and 130 tuktus online across B.C.