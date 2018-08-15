Skip to Main Content
Tugboat recovery effort underway on Fraser River
Large barge and crane moved into place to help raise capsized George H. Ledcor tugboat

A larger barge and crane have been moved into place along Sea Island on the Fraser River in an attempt to raise the sunken tugboat George H. Ledcor. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

A giant barge and crane have been moved into place to try to lift a large tubboat that capsized along the north arm of the Fraser River between Vancouver and Richmond late Monday night. 

Ledcor Group, owner of the sunken George H. Ledcor tug, was unable to lift the vessel with a smaller crane and barge combination on Tuesday. 

It's not clear how much diesel fuel spilled from the tug's 22,000-litre tanks when the vessel overturned, but both Vancouver and Richmond have closed beaches in the area. 

Beaches in the area, including this one at Fraser River Park, have been closed as a precaution after diesel from the capsized tugboat, seen across the river, started washing up on the sand. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

An oily substance was seen washing up on shore at Vancouver's Fraser River Park and a strong odour of diesel was detected on Tuesday.

Dog owner Brian Rackett is a regular at Fraser River Park, which is situated right across from the location off Sea Island where the salvage effort is underway.

Vancouver dog owner Brian Rackett is a regular at Fraser River Park, right across from the location where the salvage effort is underway. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

"Hopefully the impact will be as minimal as possible," he said. "We're really concerned because we don't want anything washing up on the beach and hurting the environment."

Rackett says the park is a popular salmon fishing location, and is also home to sea lions, beaver and blue heron.

The Ledcor Group says there is no definitive timeline for the salvage effort. 

Divers have plugged holes and vents on the tug in an attempt to prevent more diesel from leaking. 

