Tugboat recovery effort underway on Fraser River
Large barge and crane moved into place to help raise capsized George H. Ledcor tugboat
A giant barge and crane have been moved into place to try to lift a large tubboat that capsized along the north arm of the Fraser River between Vancouver and Richmond late Monday night.
Ledcor Group, owner of the sunken George H. Ledcor tug, was unable to lift the vessel with a smaller crane and barge combination on Tuesday.
It's not clear how much diesel fuel spilled from the tug's 22,000-litre tanks when the vessel overturned, but both Vancouver and Richmond have closed beaches in the area.
An oily substance was seen washing up on shore at Vancouver's Fraser River Park and a strong odour of diesel was detected on Tuesday.
Dog owner Brian Rackett is a regular at Fraser River Park, which is situated right across from the location off Sea Island where the salvage effort is underway.
"Hopefully the impact will be as minimal as possible," he said. "We're really concerned because we don't want anything washing up on the beach and hurting the environment."
Rackett says the park is a popular salmon fishing location, and is also home to sea lions, beaver and blue heron.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fraser?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fraser</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/River?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#River</a> smells sweet again today thanks to divers who cut off diesel leak coming from sunken tug boat. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dangerous?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dangerous</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jobs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jobs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/maryse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#maryse</a> <a href="https://t.co/bzKE4jZ9hU">pic.twitter.com/bzKE4jZ9hU</a>—@ybrend
The Ledcor Group says there is no definitive timeline for the salvage effort.
Divers have plugged holes and vents on the tug in an attempt to prevent more diesel from leaking.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.