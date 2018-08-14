Skip to Main Content
Tug sinks in Fraser River with as much as 22,000 litres of fuel aboard
The vessel capsized during the night near Deering Island in southwest Vancouver.

Karin Larsen · CBC ·
The capsized tug is now secured at Sea Island and recovery efforts are ongoing. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

A tugboat with the capacity to carry 22,000 litres of diesel on board capsized late Monday night near Vancouver's Deering Island, on the north arm of the Fraser River. 

The City of Vancouver says there is potential for a large spill, although it's not clear how much fuel has leaked into the river. 

The Canadian Coast Guard has put containment booms around the vessel — the George H. Ledcor, owned by Ledcor Group. Absorbent pads are also being deployed. 

The 20-metre tug was towing a barge when it overturned at approximately 11 p.m. PT Monday. 

The George H. Ledcor pictured at Victoria's Point Hope Shipyard. (Dennis J. Dubinsky/Shipspotting.com)

Four crew members had to be rescued by another tugboat and are reported to be safe.

Both the George H. Ledcor and the barge it was towing have been secured at Sea Island.

The Canadian Coast Guard is the lead responder to the incident. A surveillance flight has been scheduled for this morning and salvage crews with equipment, including a large crane, are on site.

Deering Island, which has several homes on it, is connected via bridge to Vancouver's Southlands neighbourhood, in the southwest section of the city. 

