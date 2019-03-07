Tuberculosis case reported in Victoria
Island Health says risk of transmission low, those potentially exposed notified
Island Health has sent letters about possible tuberculosis exposure to staff and individuals who stayed at two Victoria hostels in early March.
The health authority says one person who stayed at both locations tested positive for the lung infection — which is spread through the air.
The locations connected to the case are not being disclosed for privacy reasons.
The health authority says the risk of others developing the disease is low.
- Tuberculosis rate among Inuit is 290 times higher than for non-Indigenous people in Canada. Here's why
A significant amount of close, regular contact with the sick person is usually required for transmission.
But Island Health has offered TB screening and says everyone who may have been exposed has been contacted.
TB is not common on Vancouver Island. The most recent figures show there were 13 cases in the region in 2017.
The Public Health Agency of Canada reported 1,796 active cases diagnosed in Canada in 2017. That is up 2.6 per cent from 2016, when there were 1,750 active cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.