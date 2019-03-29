Traditional Tsimshian cedar hats top Prince Rupert housing project for elders

Two replica First Nation cedar hats have been placed atop the roofs of a housing project in Prince Rupert to honour Tsimshian elders and make the buildings more energy efficient.

The Metlakatla seniors housing project was approved by Prince Rupert's city council in 2017 and will officially open in October.

The project, from the Metlakatla First Nation, is at the site of an old school and will have more than 40 affordable units for people aged 65 or older. There are two, two-storey buildings and 10 units of row housing.

This week, builders finished putting the hats in place. They have wide bases and narrow tops and replicate traditional hats that the Tsimshian wove from cedar to protect people from sun and rain.

Designers of the Metlakatla seniors housing project came up with the idea to place the replica cedar hats, both nearly seven metres tall, atop the two buildings. (Matt Allen/CBC)

Paul Postulo, a project supervisor, says the replica hats make the project unique and meaningful.

"The cedar is supposed to replicate a kind of a medicine hat, so that's got a medicinal value to it for everybody," Postulo said.

"It's a major accomplishment for the whole team."

The hats each weigh close to 1,000 kilograms and are close to seven metres tall.