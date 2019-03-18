TSB finds 'significant' damage on freighter struck in Vancouver Harbour collision

A spokesman from the Transportation Safety Board has provided CBC with updated information on a freighter collision in Vancouver Harbour.

Marine Investigation manager Mohan Raman says the M.V. Pan Acacia suffered "significant" damage in the form of a two-metre long gash and cracked weld seam midship on the starboard side, as well as indentations along the same side, when it was struck by the M.V. Caravos Harmony just after midnight on March 17.

Raman said the Pan Acacia is a single hulled freighter, not double hulled as was previously reported.

The Caravos Harmony suffered damage to its bow when it hit the anchored Pan Acacia while on its way into a bunker station for refueling.

The cause of the collision has not been released.

AIS track animation of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaravosHarmony?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaravosHarmony</a> sailing into the anchored <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PanAcacia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PanAcacia</a>. Pan Acacia’s movement is basically it swinging at anchor based on wind. After the collision, Caravos Harmony goes to anchor <a href="https://t.co/KLuwwSTX5d">pic.twitter.com/KLuwwSTX5d</a> —@HfxShippingNews

Some reports say the Caravos Harmony lost power. However, neither the TSB nor Transport Canada have confirmed that information with CBC.

Raman said the Caravos Harmony had a licensed pilot from the Pacific Pilotage Authority aboard advising the ship's master on how to navigate in the confined waters of the Vancouver Harbour when the collision happened.

According to Transport Canada, the Caravos Harmony was loaded with corn. The Pan Acacia was waiting to load coal.

The Pan Acacia is still being detained by Transport Canada while the vessel's owners arrange for the ship to go to dock for repairs.

The Caravos Harmony was released by Transport Canada on March 18 and left Vancouver for Incheon, South Korea.