TSB determines carburetor ice, engine power loss led to 2019 Cessna crash that killed 3

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has determined that carburetor ice and subsequent engine power loss led to the crash of a small plane that killed three people near Smithers, B.C., in May 2019.

According to a written statement, the Cessna 182E from Lakes District Air Service Ltd. was conducting a fire surveillance flight on behalf of the B.C. Wildfire Service, with the pilot and three crew members on board.

Three hours into the flight, the pilot transmitted a Mayday signal before communication was lost. Shortly after, the Canadian Mission Control Centre received an emergency locator transmitter signal.

A helicopter search located the aircraft wreckage in a forested area north of Smithers, near the Babine River. One crew member survived the crash, while the pilot and the other two crew members died.

"The investigation determined that the aircraft was operating at a low engine power setting and in atmospheric conditions conducive to carburetor icing, which likely resulted in ice forming in the carburetor," the statement read in part.

"The ice would have initially reduced the engine's ability to produce enough power to maintain altitude and eventually led to a complete loss of power."

The statement said that the aircraft did not have a carburetor air temperature indication system and was not required to have one.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences.