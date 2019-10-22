Tŝilhqot'in Nation celebrates completion of solar farm

The Tŝilhqot'in Nation says its new 1.5 megawatt solar farm is now complete and awaiting connection to the BC Hydro grid.

The two-hectare site, located 80 kilometres west of Williams Lake, B.C., holds 3,456 solar panels that will convert energy from the sun into electricity.

Chief Russell Myers Ross said the project involved all six Tŝilhqot'in communities and is a significant step toward self-sufficiency.

"There were challenging hurdles to get this project to the point of completion, but I am happy to see that the solar farm is ready to offer electricity to the region and provide revenue for the Tŝilhqot'in Nation," said Myers Ross, vice-chair of the Tŝilhqot'in National Government.

Chief Joe Alphonse, tribal chair of the Tŝilhqot'in National Government, calls the completion of the solar farm a huge economic win for the nation.

"Energy and electricity has been lacking out in the territory for a long time ... so we welcome the opportunity for business and to improve the wellbeing of our people," said Alphonse.

According to estimates, 1.5 megawatts is enough to power approximately 300 average homes.

The solar farm is located on the Riverwest Sawmill grounds and will eventually be connected to the BC Hydro network along nearby Highway 20. The farm has a life expectancy of 25 years.