Donald Trump Jr.'s stay at Vancouver tower examined as questions raised about tax dollar spending

Six months after Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. president, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. flew to Canada to hunt stone sheep in the Yukon.

On the way north, he and his secret service agents spent just over $20,000 at the Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver, owned by the Holborn Group, according to documents released following a U.S. watchdog group's Freedom of Information request to the Department of Homeland Security.

Secret service agents also spent more than $6,000 at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver, but the majority of the bill was issued by the tower in Trump's name.

It's not the first time Vancouver's Trump tower has sparked controversy. Protesters gathered at its opening in 2017 and critics questioned its height.

Now, it's a bit player in a probe over tax dollar spending at Trump-linked properties.

Donald Trump gives the thumbs up as he leaves an announcement with sons Donald Jr, Eric and daughter Ivanka in downtown Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, June 19, 2013. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)

The Vancouver tower only licenses the Trump brand name, according to the owner, but that's still a concern to the group that dug up the records.

"It still becomes somewhat of a promotion for the hotel and for the Trump brand in general by them staying there," said Jordan Libowitz of Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Private trips to Trump properties have cost much more.

Last year U.S. taxpayers spent $73,000 for security for Trumps' sons who attended a wedding at the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai.

While protection of the president's family is required, staying at a Trump property is a potential conflict, said Libowitz.

"There is a blurring of the lines with President Trump between his personal assets and the government," said Libowitz.

Past presidents put their money in blind trusts, but Trump has declined. Requests for comment to the White House about this were not returned.

Joo Kim Tiah, CEO and president of Holborn Group, right, shakes hands with Donald Trump in 2013 in Vancouver. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)

Libowitz said the Trump family is "dismissive" when questioned about travel spending.

Jamie Raskin is a member of the House Oversight Committee. He is taking a closer look at how tax dollars are being spent on Trump interests.

He said the U.S. Constitution says the president can't accept payments from foreign governments without congressional approval or receive federal dollars — other than his salary.

He says federal agencies spending money at Trump-owned hotels is a potential conflict and questions constant trips to Trump's Florida estate. He said Mar-a-Lago is now nicknamed the southern White House and each trip costs taxpayers $75,000.

Past presidents used the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

A sign for the Trump Tower is pictured in Vancouver, British Columbia on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Raskin says he sees no issues with Trump's progeny staying at the Vancouver tower, if he does not profit from it. Details of the deal between Holborn and the Trump organization are private.

CBC sent a request for clarification, that has not been answered.

But in the past, the company has told media, "Holborn Group's and Joo Kim Tiah's business relationship with the Trump organization extends only to brand licensing and hotel management for the development of Trump International Hotel and Tower Vancouver."

"I would think secret service protection for the president's family is and has been a norm for all past presidents," said Tiah in an emailed statement.

The Trump family showed up for the grand opening of his tower in 2017. But the Arthur Erickson-designed building — though emblazoned with the Trump name and bound to follow brand and service style standards — is not part of the Trump organization's holdings.

"The Trump family is basically taking the position that members of the Trump family could spend every day of the year at a different Trump hotel, property, golf course or spa and have the secret service stay with them and there would be no problem with that, said Raskin, who plans to find out more about the Vancouver property he says he didn't even know existed.