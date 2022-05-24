Prime minister in Vancouver to make housing, Invictus Games announcements

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver Tuesday, where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.

Trudeau's stops in the region come after his tense appearance at a memorial in Kamloops, B.C., to mark one year since the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced potential burial sites had been found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Trudeau is scheduled Tuesday to speak at a news conference after an event to discuss federal housing policy.

Later in the afternoon, Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan are set to make an announcement regarding the 2025 Invictus Games.

Last month, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, announced Vancouver and Whistler will host the eight-day international sports competition. The event, created for wounded and ill military veterans, will feature winter adaptive sports for the first time in 2025.

Trudeau is also expected to visit a Metro Vancouver food bank on Tuesday. Demand for food banks has increased over the past year, according to operators, as the province dealt with flooding, fires and the COVID-19 pandemic.