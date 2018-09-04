Trudeau to make transit announcement today in Surrey, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a transit announcement today at 1 p.m. PT in Surrey, B.C.

The prime minister will be joined by B.C. Premier John Horgan, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner at the Surrey campus of Simon Fraser University.

The specifics of the announcement are unknown, but it's expected to concern a new light rail transportation system that will begin construction in B.C.'s second-biggest city within the next two years.

The $1.65-billion LRT project will link the areas of Guildford, Surrey Central and Newton with 10 kilometres of two-way, street-level track.

Later in the afternoon, Trudeau will participate in a roundtable discussion on gangs and gun control with Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

