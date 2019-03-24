Trudeau to attend event for former broadcaster seeking Vancouver Kingsway Liberal nomination

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Vancouver Sunday to support former CTV News broadcaster Tamara Taggart, who is seeking the federal Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway in advance of the fall federal election.

The party will hold a nomination event with Taggart at the Kensington Community Centre in the evening where Taggart is expected to be acclaimed as the Liberal candidate in front of party volunteers and supporters, according to a statement from the Liberal Party of Canada.

Both Trudeau and Taggart will speak at the event.

Taggart announced she would seek the nomination in December 2018. She was the only person to put her name forward, according to the party.

The Liberals are hoping to snatch the seat from NDP MP Don Davies, who has held it seat since 2008.

Taggart has been a broadcaster for more than 28 years. She made a name for herself as a weather presenter and most recently was a co-anchor with CTV Vancouver's local newscast CTV News at Six.

She received the Order of B.C. in 2015 for her volunteer work on health care, the well-being of children and people with disabilities.