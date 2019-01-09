Trudeau holds town hall meeting in Kamloops in wake of demonstrations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a public town hall in Kamloops, B.C. on Wednesday night, where jobs and the economy are expected to be at the forefront of the discussions.

One of the most contested topics in Kamloops remains the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, with some adamantly supporting the pipeline because of the jobs it could create, and others opposing it for environmental reasons.

Trudeau was met by over 100 anti and pro-pipeline demonstrators as he arrived at the Liberal party fundraising luncheon earlier on Wednesday.

Trudeau has also touted the benefits of a liquefied natural gas project that has been at the centre of an ongoing impasse with First Nations.

RCMP arrested 14 people Monday in northwestern British Columbia over a protest against construction of a natural gas pipeline by Coastal GasLink, a key part of the $40-billion LNG Canada project.

Trudeau's visit to Kamloops is part of his annual tour of town halls around the country during January, which he describes as an important exercise in democracy.

The town hall is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PST at Thompson Rivers University.