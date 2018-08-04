Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government's decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline Saturday at two family-focused events on Vancouver Island, but he was also dogged by people protesting plans to build the pipeline expansion.

At an outdoor news conference at the Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, B.C., Trudeau acknowledged there are people opposed to the government's decision to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan, but he said it won't stop the project or Liberal plans to fight climate change.

"There are people out there who think there is still a choice to be made between what's good for the environment and what's good for the economy. I don't," he said. "I know the only way to build a strong economy, moving forward, is by protecting the environment, and ensuring we are protecting the environment for future generations is a deep priority of mine. Always has been."

People protesting the Trans Mountain pipeline await the arrival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he visits forestry workers at the B.C. Forest Discover Centre in Duncan, B.C. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

In May, Trudeau's Liberals announced its decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast and related infrastructure for $4.5 billion. The government could also spend billions more to build the controversial expansion.

"We know we have to put in place a strong plan to fight climate change," said Trudeau. "There are people on the other side of the political spectrum who don't like that."

The prime minister was met by protesters at the forest centre's gates who carried placards critical of the pipeline, with one even calling him an "oil pimp."

Trudeau also made comments about North Korea, reacting to reports from the United Nations the country has made few moves to halt its nuclear weapons program.

"We must see a denuclearized North Korea," he told reporters. "North Korea continues to be a concern, not just for regional security but global stability. We need to continue to put pressure on the North Korean regime."

Earlier in the day, Trudeau made a surprise visit to the Duncan Farmers' Market, which quickly attracted a crowd of people around him, with many posing for selfies.

The local band playing at the market stopped its regular set and played "O Canada," with Trudeau later singing with the crowd.