Here are the 4 ministers from B.C. in Trudeau's overhauled cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a major overhaul to his cabinet on Tuesday, making significant changes to senior portfolios and adding new faces to key seats at the table.

Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon oversaw the swearing-in ceremony earlier in the day at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Including Trudeau, the new cabinet is comprised of 39 ministers — four of whom are from B.C.

All of the B.C.-based cabinet ministers were elected in Metro Vancouver ridings, and two are representing areas of Vancouver itself.

Joyce Murray

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Joyce Murray (right) arrives at the cabinet swearing-in ceremony. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Vancouver Quadra MP Joyce Murray is replacing Bernadette Jordan in this role.

Jordan lost her bid for re-election in the Nova Scotia riding of South Shore–St. Margarets in September.

Murray was first elected to her Vancouver riding in 2008. She previously served as minister of digital government.

Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Carla Qualtrough arrives at the cabinet swearing-in ceremony. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Delta MP Carla Qualtrough is one of only 10 ministers retaining her role from Trudeau's previous cabinet.

Qualtrough has held a variety of positions in cabinet since her first election in 2015. She has overseen portfolios for accessibility, public services, sport and people with disabilities.

Harjit Sajjan

Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Harjit Sajjan and family members arrive at the cabinet swearing-in ceremony. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Vancouver South MP Harjit Sajjan has been moved from the defence portfolio to take up a new position in international development.

Sajjan, who was first elected in 2015, has been heavily criticized for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations in Canada's military.

Former procurement minister Anita Anand is taking over as the new Minister of Defence, becoming only the second woman in Canadian history to hold the role.

Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Jonathan Wilkinson arrives at the cabinet swearing-in ceremony. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson is moving on from his job as environment minister to oversee natural resources. Quebec's Steven Guilbeault will replace Wilkinson on the environment file.

Like Sajjan, Wilkinson has served in the House of Commons since 2015.

In a post on Tuesday, Wilkinson said it had been "an honour to be at the heart of developing Canada's strengthened climate plan" and said he looked forward to the "challenge and opportunity" of implementing those policies in his new position.