3 killed in commercial vehicle crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops

A multi-vehicle crash north of Kamloops, B.C., Wednesday killed three people and left two others in critical condition, according to the B.C. RCMP.

The Mounties' B.C. Highway Patrol says the incident happened at 3329 Highway 5, between Little Fort and Clearwater, B.C.

Witnesses reported a truck towing a trailer collided with a car and another pickup after spinning out of control.

B.C. Highway Patrol Const. James Ward says traffic will be blocked in both directions for the next four to six hours.

The vehicle crash follows two fatal crashes in February involving commercial vehicles along a roughly 40-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

Mayor Ward Stamer of Barriere, B.C., a district municipality located on Highway 5 about 58 kilometres north of Kamloops, has called for temporary speed reductions during winter and making dashcams mandatory for all commercial vehicles as a way of improving safety on Highway 5.

Last month, Stamer said vehicle crashes on the highway had increased where it reduces from four lanes to two.

"All of a sudden you're just on a regular two-lane highway, and you're getting into some rock cuts and fairly winding, twisty roads," he said.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said last month that no Canadian provinces or territories have a law that makes dashcam installation on commercial vehicles mandatory, adding the B.C. government will need to discuss possible legislation with the information and privacy commissioner.

