3 killed in commercial vehicle crash on Highway 5 north of Kamloops
Truck towing a trailer collided with two vehicles on Wednesday, RCMP say
A multi-vehicle crash north of Kamloops, B.C., Wednesday killed three people and left two others in critical condition, according to the B.C. RCMP.
The Mounties' B.C. Highway Patrol says the incident happened at 3329 Highway 5, between Little Fort and Clearwater, B.C.
Witnesses reported a truck towing a trailer collided with a car and another pickup after spinning out of control.
B.C. Highway Patrol Const. James Ward says traffic will be blocked in both directions for the next four to six hours.
The vehicle crash follows two fatal crashes in February involving commercial vehicles along a roughly 40-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 north of Kamloops.
Mayor Ward Stamer of Barriere, B.C., a district municipality located on Highway 5 about 58 kilometres north of Kamloops, has called for temporary speed reductions during winter and making dashcams mandatory for all commercial vehicles as a way of improving safety on Highway 5.
Last month, Stamer said vehicle crashes on the highway had increased where it reduces from four lanes to two.
"All of a sudden you're just on a regular two-lane highway, and you're getting into some rock cuts and fairly winding, twisty roads," he said.
B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said last month that no Canadian provinces or territories have a law that makes dashcam installation on commercial vehicles mandatory, adding the B.C. government will need to discuss possible legislation with the information and privacy commissioner.
More to come.
With files from Marcella Bernardo
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?