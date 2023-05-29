Monday morning commuters are facing significant delays after a dump truck hit the No. 3 Road overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford, B.C., early Monday.

The Abbotsford Police Department says the driver of the truck was not injured, but is "extremely shook up."

Sgt. Paul Walker says the truck was heading eastbound along Highway 1 when its front driver side tire blew and the driver lost control, sending the vehicle into the meridian where it hit the overpass. The truck then burst into flames, Walker said.

The crash was reported on DriveBC shortly after 5:30 a.m. PT.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service Assistant Fire Chief Tom Dodd said crews extinguished the flames, but remain on scene to inspect the damage.

The overpass was closed while an assessment was completed, causing significant traffic delays.

No. 3 Road has since reopened, but as of 8:15 a.m. PT Highway 1 westbound remained closed and DriveBC warned drivers of major delays.

Further west, Highway 1 westbound at Exit 73 was also closed due to what DriveBC described as a vehicle incident around 6:30 a.m.

Truckers have been raising safety concerns after a string of collisions similar to this one in the Lower Mainland.

Last year, the Ministry of Transportation said it would be stepping up enforcement, particularly around the height of vehicles.