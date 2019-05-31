Truck crash spills diesel into North Thompson River

Another truck crash along the Yellowhead Highway early Thursday morning has resulted in about 500 litres of diesel spilling into the North Thompson River about 12 kilometres north of Vavenby, B.C.

Interior Health has issued a water advisory for people who draw their water from the river, from the site of the crash to the confluence with the Clearwater River.

Officials say some of the truck's cargo of resin and resin hardener possibly spilled into the river as well.

Interior Health's Jennifer Jacobsen says the Vavenby water system wasn't affected but it was shut off temporarily as a precaution.

She says if residents notice a diesel odour or sheen in their water, it shouldn't be consumed and they should have it tested.

An unrelated boil-water advisory is also in effect for the community due to an unspecified breakdown in equipment, according to the Interior Health website.

The Vavenby area has been the site of two other crashes that have affected the water supply.

Last December, a transport truck veered into the river prompting a do-not-use order. A similar crash and spill in January 2017 forced Vavenby residents to turn off the tap for eight days.