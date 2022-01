Truck convoy begins arriving in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandate for truckers

On Jan. 23, a convoy of trucks, dubbed Freedom Convoy 2022, rolled out from British Columbia as well as other parts of Canada en route to the capital for a demonstration this Saturday against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. The trucks began arriving in Ottawa on Friday.

Social Sharing

GoFundMe campaign for convoy raises over $7.4M since Jan. 14