Faculty passes non-confidence motion in B.C. university administration over investigation into senior leaders

Faculty members at Thompson Rivers University have passed a motion of non-confidence in the school's leadership following misconduct complaints against two senior administrators.

Faculty association president Tara Lyster said more than 80 per cent of those who who voted said they have lost confidence in university president Brett Fairbairn and board of governors chair Marilyn McLean.

It comes in the wake of an investigation into allegations of serious misconduct by two senior administrators.

Matt Milovick, TRU's vice-president of finance and administration, and Larry Phillips, the former assistant vice-president of people and culture, are accused of having fostered a toxic workplace at the university, according to documents obtained by CBC News and interviews with more than a dozen people.

The allegations against Phillips include sexual harassment.

TRU is drafting a sexual violence policy for the board of governors' approval. (tru.ca)

People who've spoken to CBC about their experiences with Milovick and Phillips remembered encounters that suggested anti-Indigenous attitudes from both men, along with comments they described as racist.

Lyster said there are concerns over how long the investigation is taking, the lack of action taken to address the trauma many faculty are experiencing from the allegation and a perceived lack of empathy for complainants.

"I'm hearing from many Indigenous faculty that they do not feel safe here," she said.

In addition, concerns brought forward by faculty have been downplayed, Lyster said, or attributed to a small number of people.

"All of this has led to increased anxiety among faculty, which in turn leads to a lack of confidence and trust in the president of TRU," Lyster said.

Fairbairn said votes of non-confidence do happen at universities "now and then," including at TRU, as faculty members have special rights and privileges that allow them to criticize administration.

"I'm not sure it's really the vote that's significant to me," he said. "It's really the concerns and the frustrations of the individuals behind it that I'm concerned about."

He said work is being done to improve the university's culture and an outside group has been brought in to support "confidential conversations with employees who may come forward."

Fairbairn said Phillips is no longer at TRU while Milovick is still at the university, although he "is no longer responsible for overseeing the sorts of complaints and processes and other sensitive matters that people are concerned about."

TRU's students union, the university's faculty association, the Canadian Association of University Teachers, and both the local and national branches of the Canadian Union of Public Employees have all called for Milovick to be placed on paid leave until the investigation is complete.