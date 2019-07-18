Vancouver residents asked to keep out of Trout Lake due to E. coli
Trout Lake in East Vancouver is closed for swimming due to high E. coli levels, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.
Advisories are issued if the levels exceed 200 E. coli bacteria per 100 millilitres of water.
Sunset Beach has been closed for swimming for the same reason since late June. The popular West End beach had an elevated count of E. coli bacteria during the weekly water monitoring done by staff during the swimming season.
E. coli or Escherichia coli bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals, but certain strains can cause illness in people.
Its presence in water is often associated with fecal contamination, which could come from humans, animals, waste dumped from boats and leaks in the sewage system.
